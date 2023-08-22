Man sentenced in murder of Heather Hodges

FRANKLIN CO, Va. – After almost 12 long years, the family of Heather Hodges is one step closer to justice, but they’re not done searching for answers.

”He has a long time to think about his actions, and no other woman will be hurt again,” Hodges’ sister Crystal Songer said.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Heather Hodges’ boyfriend Paul Jordan will serve 35 years in prison – 30 for second-degree murder, and five for concealment of a body.

Heather’s sister Crystal Songer said it’s a step in the right direction.

”We got justice today, but I don’t think it’s closed. When you don’t admit wrongdoings for your actions, and you hold no remorse, what do you do with that?” Songer said.

Jordan has denied he had anything to do with Heather’s death.

Back in June, a jury found Jordan guilty of Heather’s murder.

”I was taught in church that love is an action. It’s not just a word. And all he was spewing at us today was words. He didn’t love her. He may have loved her in the beginning, but you don’t kill somebody that you love,” Songer said.

It was an emotional day in court Tuesday, with Heather’s friends and family sharing how their lives have been forever changed since her murder.

Even Heather’s young daughter - who she shares with Jordan, spoke about how she’s grown up without a mother and a father.

Songer said she has no relationship with her niece - all because of Heather’s murder.

”She’s old enough now that she can start forming her own opinion. And I pray that we start to build a relationship and move past this,” she said.

Heather’s family said they will never fully have closure until Heather’s body is found.

”We’re gonna keep looking and pray that he continues to do what he’s done this entire trial and talk and tell people... We’ll find her,” Songer said.

Heather’s family told 10 News they’ll never stop wondering what could have been.