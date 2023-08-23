Back to school safety and security: Buena Vista City Public Schools

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Buena Vista City Public Schools serves about 900 students and consists of one high school, a middle school and two elementary schools.
This year the division invested:
- $160,000 on a camera system at Parry McCluer High School.
- $180,000 for a fence at Enderly Heights Elementary
- $5,000 for an emergency communication system
- $20,000 for door locks at both elementary schools and the middle school
- Two school resource officers
- Digital mapping
- Visitor sign-in systems at all schools