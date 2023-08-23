79º
Back to school safety and security: Buena Vista City Public Schools

10 News investigates the measures school districts are taking to protect staff and students

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

Tags: Back to School, Buena Vista, Buena Vista City Public Schools, School safety

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Buena Vista City Public Schools serves about 900 students and consists of one high school, a middle school and two elementary schools.

This year the division invested:

  • $160,000 on a camera system at Parry McCluer High School.
  • $180,000 for a fence at Enderly Heights Elementary
  • $5,000 for an emergency communication system
  • $20,000 for door locks at both elementary schools and the middle school
  • Two school resource officers
  • Digital mapping
  • Visitor sign-in systems at all schools

