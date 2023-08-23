Back to School safety and security: Giles County Public Schools

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Giles County Public Schools serves more than 2,200 students attending three grade schools, two high schools and a technology center.

The school division used grant funds on a number of safety and security initiatives, including:

Updates to cameras and camera systems

Installation of ballistic window film

Access control systems on exterior doors

New check-in/check-out systems for visitors

Internal communications systems

Two-way radios

Vaping detectors

Per state code, the division also provided digital aerial maps of all facilities and shared that information with local law enforcement and emergency medical staff.