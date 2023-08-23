79º
Back to School safety and security: Giles County Public Schools

10 News investigates the measures school districts are taking to protect staff and students

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Giles County Public Schools serves more than 2,200 students attending three grade schools, two high schools and a technology center.

The school division used grant funds on a number of safety and security initiatives, including:

  • Updates to cameras and camera systems
  • Installation of ballistic window film
  • Access control systems on exterior doors
  • New check-in/check-out systems for visitors
  • Internal communications systems
  • Two-way radios
  • Vaping detectors

Per state code, the division also provided digital aerial maps of all facilities and shared that information with local law enforcement and emergency medical staff.

