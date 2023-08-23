Roanoke County Board of Supervisors looking to expand McAfee Knob Shuttle service

With plans to build a pedestrian bridge, the parking lot to the McAfee Knob trailhead will be closed during construction

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County is wanting to expand the McAfee Knob Shuttle service with a new project set to begin.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is planning to build a pedestrian bridge from the trailhead’s parking lot to the trail itself.

During construction, the parking lot will have to remain closed, so people wanting to hike the trail will have to find an alternative.

On Tuesday, the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors accepted over $170,000 to expand the McAfee Knob shuttle.

The plan is to add stops at Salem’s Longwood Park, Farmer’s Market, and Orange Market Park and Ride. The county is also looking at adding a stop to Dragon’s Tooth trailhead, which is also a part of Virginia’s Triple Crown.

Chairwoman Martha Hooker applauded all the creative ways county staff are trying to keep getting people out to the trail.

“I think there are still some challenges to overcome but what a great, creative way to go forward. We’re really proud of the work that you have done and things we have been able to accomplish with this shuttle. I think it was a really creative solution to this situation,” Hooker said.