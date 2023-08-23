SOUND OFF: What do you think of Roanoke’s new staggered bell schedule?

ROANOKE, Va. – This year, Roanoke City Public Schools is trying something different to make sure students get to the classroom on time: a staggered bell schedule.

The new system was implemented to address ongoing transportation issues and keep routes running smoothly.

With it, buses pick up students in 15-minute intervals, starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 9 a.m. Drop-off times run from 2:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

On Tuesday, parents got to experience the staggered bell schedule firsthand as kids returned to school for the year.

