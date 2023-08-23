Virginia Tech football head coach announces starting quarterback for season opener

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Start jumping! Virginia Tech football head coach Brent Pry has announced the starting quarterback for the upcoming season opener.

He made the announcement on a livestream interview Via Triumph NIL on Wednesday, according to Hokie Sports.

Grant Wells will start under center against Old Dominion in the first game of the season, they wrote.

According to his athlete profile, Wells has started 11 times as QB and ranks eighth among ACC players in total offense, racking up 216.6 yards per game.

In the 2022 season, Wells made the fifth-longest pass completion among FBS QBs, a play that also marks the fourth-longest resulting in a touchdown, the profile said.

Wells is also rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN, and was ranked as the No. 8 recruit out of West Virginia – his home state – by Rivals and ESPN. You can read his full profile here.

Hokie Sports said Pry is set to hold a press conference early next week (Aug. 28 week) and is expected to release a complete depth chart for VT.

The Hokies will face the Monarchs on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Lane Stadium at 8 p.m. EST. You can get tickets here.