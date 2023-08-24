Back to school safety and security: Highland County Public Schools

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. – Highland County Public Schools is a small division that only consists of Highland Elementary and Highland High School.
HCPS’s safety and security upgrades last year included:
- Installation of electronic scanner devices at main entrances
- Inspection and update of the fire safety system
- The purchase of new key fobs for main entrances
- Updating classroom phones for communication
Per state code, the division also invested in electronic mapping of school facilities to share with emergency responders.