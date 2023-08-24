Back to school safety and security: Highland County Public Schools

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. – Highland County Public Schools is a small division that only consists of Highland Elementary and Highland High School.

HCPS’s safety and security upgrades last year included:

Installation of electronic scanner devices at main entrances

Inspection and update of the fire safety system

The purchase of new key fobs for main entrances

Updating classroom phones for communication

Per state code, the division also invested in electronic mapping of school facilities to share with emergency responders.