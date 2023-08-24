68º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Back to school safety and security: Highland County Public Schools

10 News investigates the measures school districts are taking to protect staff and students

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

Tags: Back To School, Highland County, 10 News Investigates, Highlands

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. – Highland County Public Schools is a small division that only consists of Highland Elementary and Highland High School.

HCPS’s safety and security upgrades last year included:

  • Installation of electronic scanner devices at main entrances
  • Inspection and update of the fire safety system
  • The purchase of new key fobs for main entrances
  • Updating classroom phones for communication

Per state code, the division also invested in electronic mapping of school facilities to share with emergency responders.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alyssa Rae grew up in Roanoke and graduated from Virginia Tech. An avid sports fan, she spent her first 8 years in TV as a sports anchor and reporter.

email