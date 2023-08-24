Lunchables interactive pop-up adventure kicks off Aug. 24 in Roanoke

Lunchables is set to host a life-sized pop-up experience in Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – A delicious attraction is headed to the Star City for kids and kids-at-heart.

Starting on Aug. 24 and lasting until Aug. 27, community members can take part in the Lunchables Lunchabuild Aventure at River’s Edge Park in Roanoke.

Each day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., you can explore life-sized meat, cheese and cracker rooms of its Cracker Stacker variety, which stands tall at 10 feet and 34 feet wide.

The family-friendly event is free to the public and will feature a series of puzzles, interactive elements and building activities.

