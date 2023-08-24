68º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Lunchables interactive pop-up adventure kicks off Aug. 24 in Roanoke

The free event will last until Aug. 27 and will be held at River’s Edge Park

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Entertainment
Lunchables is set to host a life-sized pop-up experience in Roanoke. (Lunchables)

ROANOKE, Va. – A delicious attraction is headed to the Star City for kids and kids-at-heart.

Starting on Aug. 24 and lasting until Aug. 27, community members can take part in the Lunchables Lunchabuild Aventure at River’s Edge Park in Roanoke.

Each day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., you can explore life-sized meat, cheese and cracker rooms of its Cracker Stacker variety, which stands tall at 10 feet and 34 feet wide.

The family-friendly event is free to the public and will feature a series of puzzles, interactive elements and building activities.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email