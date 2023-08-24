Parkdale Mills in Hillsville closing permanently, affecting more than 300 employees

A prominent manufacturer in Southwest Virginia will soon be closing its doors for good, leaving hundreds of workers without a job.

Parkdale Mills in Hillsville is slated to close on Oct. 9, affecting 326 employees, according to a warn notice from the Virginia Employment Commission. Employees were notified about the upcoming closure on Aug. 10.

Since it was founded in 1916 in Gastonia, North Carolina, Parkdale has strived to craft the world’s finest yarn while also providing high-quality service to its customers. Operation began two years after the company was established, with the manufacturer producing 425 tons of thread yarn per year in one plant.

Now, Parkdale Inc. is recognized as the largest consumer of cotton in the U.S. as well as one of the largest providers of spun yarns in the world. Each week, more than 8,000 tons of products are produced at 29 manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico and South America.

There are 20 Parkdale locations across the U.S.

At this time, there hasn’t been any further information released in regards to Parkdale’s closure, but 10 News will continue to update this article as we learn more.