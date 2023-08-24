94º
Roanoke City Schools to make adjustments to bus routes

The adjusted bus routes will begin Monday, the school division said

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Schools announced adjustments to bus routes will be posted Friday to eliminate overlaps and minimize delays.

According to the school division, the adjusted bus routes will begin on Monday, Aug. 28 and students may have different pickup times.

“We appreciate our families’ patience and feedback this week,” the division said in a Facebook post.

This comes after some Roanoke City parents expressed frustration over bus issues after a new staggered bell schedule was implemented for the 2023-2024 school year.

