Rockbridge Community Festival returns to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. – The 46th annual Rockbridge Community Festival returns to historic Downtown Lexington on Saturday.

The tradition started in 1976 with the goal of bringing the community together and bringing awareness to local businesses.

8 p.m. - Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The street fair will have over 150 vendors and include arts and crafts, family fun, and live music.

“Rockbridge Community Festival is important because it showcases the best of Lexington,” Brent Buswell, a Rockbridge Community Festival committee member said. “Not only food vendors, but also the arts and crafts and all of the amazing community organizations.”

All the money raised will go to local charities. Admission to the festival is free.

For more information, head to the Rockbridge Community Festival Facebook page.