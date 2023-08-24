Stuart man charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing his own mother

STUART, Va. – A Stuart man is in custody, accused of killing his own mother Wednesday.

600 feet away from the crime scene was an elementary school full of students and staff. Authorities said the suspect walked to Stuart Elementary moments after he allegedly killed his own mother.

Noon - Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Deputies said 41-year-old Andrew Tabor was confronted outside the school by the school resource officer around 3 p.m.

According to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, Tabor was not armed when he came onto school property, but they did take additional safety measures as a precaution to protect children still in the building.

The SRO was later able to get information on a possible stabbing which led to the discovery of his mother’s body, Susan Tabor, at the home they shared on Staples Avenue, authorities said.

Tabor was then arrested for first-degree murder.

10 News reached out to Patrick County Public Schools and was told they are still working with local law enforcement before providing an official statement.

Tabor will not appear in court until Nov. 16.