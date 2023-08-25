Back to school safety and security: Who was left out of our coverage and why

In June, 10 News contacted all 35 school divisions in the Southwest, Central Virginia viewing area to find out what measures they’re taking to keep staff and students safe.

In June, 10 News contacted all 35 school divisions in the Southwest, Central Virginia viewing area to find out what measures they’re taking to keep staff and students safe.

We spent the whole summer compiling the data and numbers so we could show viewers exactly what changes are coming to local schools.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Between safety upgrades and infrastructure updates, we received lots of details on how administrators are investing in safety and security initiatives for students. Twenty-eight out of the 35 districts got back to us with information to pass on to parents.

If you’re wondering why Bath, Bland, Halifax and Montgomery Counties were not included in our report, we reached out to these school divisions, but they did not respond to our request.

In Wythe County, administrators provided only the amounts they spent but did not specify on what.

We did hear from Alleghany Highlands and Botetourt County officials about safety and security plans; however, the two were the only districts that wanted to charge us for that information. If that changes, we will certainly share with you how much of your tax dollars are going to keep your kids safe.

We want to thank all the superintendents and administrators who took time out of their summer to share their hard work to protect their students.