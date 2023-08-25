Carilion to host electronics recycling event

BLACKSBURG. Va. – Carilion is partnering with River Acceptance to host an electronics recycling event in Blacksburg.

Similar to what they did last year in Roanoke, they’ll be collecting old computers, printers, tablets, phones, and more.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

The event is from eight to one Saturday.

All proceeds go towards Carilion’s campaign to build a new cancer center.

“Well we of course at Carilion are very interested in improving cancer care for the region, so we are really looking forward to contributing towards that in any way that we,” Director of Sustainability for Carilion Clinic Sara Wohlford said.

Click here for the full list of what you can and can’t recycle.