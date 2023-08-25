74º
Carilion to host electronics recycling event

The event is from 8-1 Saturday in Blacksburg

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

BLACKSBURG. Va. – Carilion is partnering with River Acceptance to host an electronics recycling event in Blacksburg.

Similar to what they did last year in Roanoke, they’ll be collecting old computers, printers, tablets, phones, and more.

The event is from eight to one Saturday.

All proceeds go towards Carilion’s campaign to build a new cancer center.

“Well we of course at Carilion are very interested in improving cancer care for the region, so we are really looking forward to contributing towards that in any way that we,” Director of Sustainability for Carilion Clinic Sara Wohlford said.

Click here for the full list of what you can and can’t recycle.

