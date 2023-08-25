74º
Downtown Roanoke celebrates Ukrainian Independence Day

Tags: Downtown Roanoke, Ukraine, War in Ukraine

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday was Ukraine’s Independence Day, and people gathered in Downtown Roanoke to show their support as the war continues.

Some held flags and others wore the country’s colors.

Event organizers said it’s important to keep showing up and standing with the country.

“We just can not be silent and can not stop helping Ukrainian because it’s not right, we have to do what is right, we have God in our hearts, and God with us,” said Inna Payne, an event organizer.

The US announced on Thursday that it will start training Ukrainian pilots and maintenance personnel on F-16 jets in October.

It’s unclear how long the training will last.

