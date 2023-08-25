Nelson Co. authorities searching for missing 80-year-old with dementia

Chapin Edward Wilson, age 80, missing out of Nelson County (Credit: Nelson County Sheriff's Office)

NELSON CO., Va. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find a missing 80-year-old man who they said has dementia.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Chapin Wilson was last seen in the 6400 block of Laurel Road in Shipman at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

We’re told Wilson has dementia and left home on foot.

He’s described as being 5′ 9″ tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has blue eyes and grey hair.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt and gray pants.

According to the sheriff’s office, he also has a bandage on his right ear.

If you know where he may be, you’re asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.

Stay with 10 News as this story develops