Overnight Roanoke shooting leaves 3 people hurt

A portion of Williamson Road is closed Friday morning as Roanoke City Police investigate a shooting that left three people hurt.

ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of Williamson Road is closed Friday morning as Roanoke City Police investigate a shooting that left three people hurt.

Authorities told 10 News that it happened at about 1:15 a.m. in the 3800 block near the WR Brews and said they hope to reopen the road as quickly as possible.

Two people were able to drive themselves to the hospital and the other was taken by an ambulance, police said. The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

We currently have a reporter at the scene working for you to learn more.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops