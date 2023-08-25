Sweet feline Tangerine is on the hunt for her forever home

Staff say this long haired lioness is on the hunt for her future home! Tangerine is full of spirit and would love a home where she can lay in the sun and get waited on hand and foot.

Tangerine is a four year old long hair cat at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption center. She’s been there over two months.

Staff say this long haired lioness is on the hunt for her future home! Tangerine is full of spirit and would love a home where she can lay in the sun and get waited on hand and foot.

She is spayed, up to date on vaccines and and ready for adoption.

Now is the perfect time to adopt a pet from the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center.

On Saturday, Aug. 26 adoption fees will be waived as part of the Clear the Shelters campaign. The Center will hold an adoption event from 11-4pm.

Happy gal Mixie is even happier than usual! She just found out that we are hosting an adoption event Saturday, Aug. 26,... Posted by Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center on Friday, August 18, 2023

August is one of the busiest months of the year for local animal shelters due to kitten and puppy season. Adopting a pet won’t just change the life of one animal, it also helps save another by freeing up space for another animal in need.

To see a list of available pets at Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center visit their website. The Center is located at 480 Cinnabar Rd. in Christiansburg. You can call the shelter at 540-382-5795.

