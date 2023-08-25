‘The Collective’ in Roanoke celebrates renovations with ribbon cutting ceremony

A grand reopening in Downtown Roanoke.

On Thursday, The Collective showed off its new renovations with a ribbon cutting.

The Collective is a creative and entrepreneurial hub that offers coworking spaces, workshops, space rentals, a podcast studio, rental space, and a gym.

It’s a place for local businesses or entrepreneurs in the community to get the resources they need to think creatively or work together.

“The space brings a different type of feel to the Northwest Roanoke community and as we continue to implement and bring the collective to the community we want to just invite people to our open doors so that they can come in and feel like this is a space of love, creativity, and magic,” said Myleah Akers, director of operations for Humble Hustle.

You can sign up for a student or coworking membership on their website here.