Uptown Christiansburg mall up for sale

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Uptown Christiansburg, formerly known as the New River Valley Mall, is up for sale.

The mall, located at 782 New River Road, was sold to RockStep Capital in 2019.

The mall features stores such as Planet Fitness, Dick’s Sporting Goods and HomeGoods. It underwent redevelopment in 2019, bringing in new retailers including Kirkland’s and Ulta Beauty.