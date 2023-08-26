14th year of Wing Fest held in Roanoke

It’s a good day to be a wing lover in the Star City.

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a good day to be a wing lover in the Star City.

Northwest Ace Roanoke Wing Fest at Dr. Pepper Park welcomed hundreds if not thousands of people on Saturday.

Noon - Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

During the 14th year of the festival, you could find a variety of vendors, as well as live music. But of course, food was the big draw.

Lots of people lined up to try all of the flavor varieties Roanoke has to offer.

“I’ve lived in Roanoke for almost ten years and this is my first time actually getting to Wing Fest. Some weekends I was away, some weekends I didn’t get here, whatever, so I decided to come today,” attendee Leon Vinci said. “I’m happy I did.”