Man arrested after assaulting two people, carjacking in Grayson County area, police say

Jameur Smith, 40, of Woodbridge arrested after assaulting two people and stealing two cars Friday in Galax and Grayson County. (Galax Police Department)

A man is in custody after assaulting two people and stealing two cars Friday, according to the Galax Police Department.

Authorities said at approximately 11:45 p.m., police received a report of a carjacking incident at Sheetz on East Stuart Drive in Galax.

We’re told the victim was pumping gas when a man forced his way into her car, assaulting her, and fleeing with the victim’s dog in the car.

The victim was dragged a short distance while trying to recover the dog, and suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Authorities said at 12:37 a.m., Twin County 911 was advised that the car had crashed in the 8000 block of Wilson Highway, west of Independence.

Police said the suspect had fled the scene, entered a residence, assaulted another victim, and stole another car. Galax Police responded to the scene and were able to collect evidence and recover the dog, which was unharmed.

At approximately 1 a.m., we’re told a Virginia State Trooper located the second stolen vehicle on Highway 16 near Sugar Grove in Smyth County and took the suspect into custody.

Jameur Smith, 40, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was treated and released at Smyth County Hospital, before Grayson County deputies took him into custody, according to GPD.

Smith was charged by Grayson County deputies for the Grayson County incident, and Galax Police charged Smith with carjacking and felony larceny of an animal.

He is currently being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.