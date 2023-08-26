Northside High School celebrates new turf field, scoreboard

Before kickoff could get underway on Friday, Northside High School celebrated a new turf field with a ribbon cutting.

The field is accompanied by a new scoreboard as well. Goodbye to the old grass field and hello to the artificial turf surface.

Over the summer, workers replaced the grass surface with artificial turf.

Now, teams and groups can use the field all the time even when the weather is poor.

Principal Jill Green says she gets to look at the new field from her window.

“Almost every day I come and look out the window at the top just to see it…just how beautiful it is,” Green said. “The beauty of the field is it can be used seven days a week. Our P.E. classes, our band, and so many different groups can take advantage of it. Just an exciting time for everybody here.”

The Vikings took the “new” field on Friday for their first football game against Pulaski County.