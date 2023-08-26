79º
Join Insider

Local News

Northside High School celebrates new turf field, scoreboard

Each Roanoke County high school now has an artificial turf field

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Roanoke County, Northside High School, Roanoke County Public Schools
Before kickoff could get underway on Friday, Northside High School celebrated a new turf field with a ribbon cutting.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Before kickoff could get underway on Friday, Northside High School celebrated a new turf field with a ribbon cutting.

The field is accompanied by a new scoreboard as well. Goodbye to the old grass field and hello to the artificial turf surface.

Over the summer, workers replaced the grass surface with artificial turf.

Now, teams and groups can use the field all the time even when the weather is poor.

Principal Jill Green says she gets to look at the new field from her window.

“Almost every day I come and look out the window at the top just to see it…just how beautiful it is,” Green said. “The beauty of the field is it can be used seven days a week. Our P.E. classes, our band, and so many different groups can take advantage of it. Just an exciting time for everybody here.”

The Vikings took the “new” field on Friday for their first football game against Pulaski County.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Connor Dietrich joined the 10 News team in June 2022. Originally from Castle Rock, Colorado, he's ready to step away from the Rockies and step into the Blue Ridge scenery.

email

facebook

twitter