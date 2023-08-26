Protestors gather near Mountain Valley Pipeline construction site in Elliston

ELLISTON, Va. – A group of protestors gathered in Montgomery County Saturday morning to oppose the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

More than 20 people demonstrated at the pipeline construction site in Elliston near Bradshaw Road. They held signs, chanted, played music and drums.

Local and State Police arrived on the scene to monitor the situation.

One Third Act Virginia protestor, Lisa Finn, spoke to 10 News about why she wanted to protest.

“We don’t need [the pipeline]. We need to move off of fossil fuels immediately. And we don’t need to be building new infrastructure for fossil fuels,” said Finn. “This fight is all of our fight. We all should be here. We all should be protesting.”