Vegg Inc looking to revamp abandoned buildings for economic success in Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. – Vegg Inc is an AgriTech company that is taking abandoned school buildings in rural communities throughout our region and state and redeveloping them into Climate Smart Vertical Farming Facilities. The pilot project will be completed in the old Jefferson School in the Town of Pulaski.

The aim is that these facilities will contribute not only to fill the gaps in the agriculture demands but also provide a much needed boost to local economic development by removing large blighted structures, increasing the localities tax basis, and bringing a new industry with skilled labor to the area.