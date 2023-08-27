76º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Vegg Inc looking to revamp abandoned buildings for economic success in Pulaski

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Climate Smart, Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. – Vegg Inc is an AgriTech company that is taking abandoned school buildings in rural communities throughout our region and state and redeveloping them into Climate Smart Vertical Farming Facilities. The pilot project will be completed in the old Jefferson School in the Town of Pulaski.

The aim is that these facilities will contribute not only to fill the gaps in the agriculture demands but also provide a much needed boost to local economic development by removing large blighted structures, increasing the localities tax basis, and bringing a new industry with skilled labor to the area.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Duke Carter returned to 10 News in January 2022.

email

facebook