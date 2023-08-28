24-year-old man dead after Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash in Franklin County that left a 24-year-old man dead.

State Troopers said a driver, now identified as 24-year-old Skyer Evan Rorrer, of Collinsville, was traveling in a 1995 Ford Explorer on Goose Dam Road at about 10 p.m. He then ran off the left side of the road and hit a fence.

Investigators told 10 News that Rorrer was not wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were also passengers in the vehicle who were treated for minor injuries.

It is currently unclear what may have led to the crash, but the incident remains under investigation, authorities said.