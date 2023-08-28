Roanoke College welcomes 600 new students this year, largest class since 2019

SALEM, Va. – Roanoke College is headed back to the classroom on Wednesday. This year, they’re welcoming 600 new students, the largest class since 2019.

“I’m pretty excited about it, it feels like we never really left,” Roanoke College student Morgan Robinson said.

Student Leah Butts said she always enjoys when the campus comes alive this time of year.

“It’s exciting to see everyone come in,” Butts said. “We’ve got a new football team coming next year, so I think that’s getting everyone hyped and excited.”

This weekend, students from all over, 32 different states and 31 countries, came to move in.

“A phenomenal group of students from our first years all the way up to our seniors and graduate levels,” Associate Director of Residence Life and Housing Rachael Clark said. “I think they really add to a rich vitality a rich diversity here on campus and in the Roanoke community.”