Why Halloween goodies have already invaded retail stores

Are you a fan of seeing holiday decor out early? Do you love to get ahead of the holiday and splurge? Tell us in the comments above!

From back-to-school to Halloween - that was a quick turnaround!

The early arrival of Halloween decor in your fave store isn’t very unusual at all. Actually, Jadrian Wooten, a Virginia Tech professor of economics, explains what drives stores to put out holiday goodies well before the holiday arrives.

First comes the game of timing.

“This is a great example of game theory in action. Retailers compete with each other to capture as much consumer spending as possible. By being the first to roll out their Halloween products, they’re trying to grab the early-bird shoppers and secure a bigger share of holiday spending. It’s a classic game of strategic timing — if one store puts stuff out earlier, others will likely follow to avoid losing out on those initial sales. If they’re late this year, they’ll be sure to make up for it next year,” Wooten said.

Halloween in particular combines retail and entertainment, what Wooten calls the ultimate spending combination.

“The National Retail Federation estimates that Americans spend around $10 billion on Halloween. It comes in just ahead of Fourth of July, Super Bowl, and St. Patrick’s Day. People love to dress up, throw parties, and decorate their homes. Spending is practically built into this tradition and retailers are happy to offer shoppers everything from costumes and decorations to spooky-themed snacks. If retailers can have the holiday last for weeks, it gives businesses more time in those profits,” Wooten said.

Wooten said to think about major holidays, like Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas like mini-economic booms. Those booms create spikes in spending, are spaced out in regular intervals, and can be tracked year-to-year.

“That’s incredibly helpful for the retail and hospitality sectors,” Wooten said. " The spending also creates a ripple effect to other adjacent industries. As holiday sales increase, businesses hire more employees who also spend more on stuff. There are also all the secondary industries impacted, like transportation, packaging, and advertising.”

Speaking of spending - money spent during the holidays isn’t always practical spending, Wooten said.

“Holiday spending can provide excellent examples of the economic concept of conspicuous consumption — like that neighbor who’s always driving the newest car. In the context of Halloween, it’s really easy to see this with things like pet costumes: people like dressing their dogs up as superheroes and pumpkins. It’s a classic example of people spending money on things that showcase their social status or make a statement about having disposable income,” Wooten said. “It’s a reminder that our spending isn’t always about practicality. Sometimes people do things just to have fun and show off.”