Critically missing adult alert issued for 69-year-old woman in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert for a North Carolina woman who they said was visiting a relative’s house in Henry County.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Authorities said they are searching for 69-year-old Carol Reich, who was last seen on Aug. 28 around 7 p.m. on Windsor Road.

Reich is described as being 5′2″ tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and white hair.

Police said she was possibly wearing a long-sleeved white sweatshirt, and dark-colored long pants, along with multiple necklaces and glasses.

Reich drives a grey 2016 Honda Pilot SUV with North Carolina plates that read JAV-7431, according to VSP.

Authorities said her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you know where she may be, you’re asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office 24/7 dispatch with any information at 276-638-8751.