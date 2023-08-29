76º
Critically missing adult alert issued for 69-year-old woman in Henry County

Police say she is from North Carolina visiting relatives in the area

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Carol Reich and stock photo of Grey 2016 Honda Pilot (Credit: Virginia State Police) (WSLS)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert for a North Carolina woman who they said was visiting a relative’s house in Henry County.

Authorities said they are searching for 69-year-old Carol Reich, who was last seen on Aug. 28 around 7 p.m. on Windsor Road.

Reich is described as being 5′2″ tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and white hair.

Police said she was possibly wearing a long-sleeved white sweatshirt, and dark-colored long pants, along with multiple necklaces and glasses.

Reich drives a grey 2016 Honda Pilot SUV with North Carolina plates that read JAV-7431, according to VSP.

Authorities said her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you know where she may be, you’re asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office 24/7 dispatch with any information at 276-638-8751.

