Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down part of US-29 in Pittsylvania County

There is currently a detour in place to prevent serious traffic delays

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – An overturned tractor-trailer is affecting traffic on US-29 in Pittsylvania County, according to VDOT.

The crash happened near Route 1050E/W and has led to the closure of the north left shoulder and left lane as well as the south left shoulder and left lane.

Virginia State Police told 10 News that this portion of Route 29 will be blocked for an extended period, but there is a detour in place to prevent serious traffic delays.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone was injured as a result of this crash.

