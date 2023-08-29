Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office creates child passenger safety campaign

ROANOKE, Va. – Buckle up, kids! That’s the message the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is promoting with their new campaign for child passenger seat safety.

A cartoon character named Ivy was designed by a Roanoke City deputy, and now signs are going up around school areas and online.

Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tameka Paige said this all started after local school leaders noticed some kids arriving and leaving school while not being safely secured in the car.

“Anything can happen it only takes a second to have to slam on breaks or unfortunately an accident and then after that point it’s just it’s too late,” Paige said.

Paige hope parents will double-check check kids are using their seat belt every time they hop in a car.