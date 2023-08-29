72º
Roanoke College students explore Downtown Roanoke

The event started in 2009 as a way to introduce new students to all that downtown has to offer

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of Roanoke College students took to the streets of downtown Roanoke on Monday for an evening of fun.

Roanoke College has set up the event since 2009 as a way to introduce new students to all that downtown Roanoke has to offer. It resumed last year after taking a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college has welcomed over 600 incoming freshmen this year, the biggest class since 2019.

Students got to enjoy a live band, petting zoo, inflatables, street performers, food vendors, and other activities.

Evening classes begin on Tuesday with day classes beginning on Wednesday.

