Virginia Tech puts finishing touches on new cadet building

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s new Corp Leadership and Military Science Building is getting its finishing touches as leaders prepare for the building to open full-time.

“This building is really an embodiment of what a senior military college is all about,” said Commandant Major General Randal Fullhart.

Fullhart said this building is specifically designed to unite all of the cadets in the corps.

“What this does is bring them together not just as a corp but physically which enables the kind of conversations that might not ordinarily take place,” said Fullhart.

The building is filled with symbols that represent the 151-year history of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets.

“We have the 8 pylons represented just as they are on the War Memorial Plaza and there are some other fine details that we think people will discover over time,” said Major General Fullhard.

With a price tag of over 50 million dollars and funded completely from donations, Fullhart is not the only one excited about the new building.

One cadet, Alex Arriza, a junior in the program, said this new building will build the camaraderie of all the cadets.

“In the military, being a team and working together is one of the biggest parts,” said Arriza.

It is also decked out with the latest technology to give cadets hands-on experience for when they leave Virginia Tech like a simulation war room.

He said he expects the building to be extremely popular for cadets.

“I think it’s going to be a central hub for classes, ROTC, and just the future of the corp.”

As for Fullhart, he said this building goes deeper than surface level for him.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” said Fullhart. “When you look back at your life, you’d like to see some things that maybe outlast you and I think this will probably be the case here.”

The building is set to have its grand opening on September 8, 2023.