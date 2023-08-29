80º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Wytheville police searching for man reported missing

He was last heard from around two weeks ago, authorities say

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing, Wytheville
Bradley Shaun Kegley (Credit: Wytheville Police Department) (WSLS)

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The Wytheville Police Department is searching for a man who hasn’t been seen for around a month.

According to police, 44-year-old Bradley Kegley of Wytheville was last heard from via phone around two weeks ago.

He has been entered into the State and National Missing Persons Database, authorities said.

We’re told detectives have tried to get in contact with Kegley through phone, family, work associates, and friends with no results.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police through any of the following:

  • Detective Joe Kincer, Office: (276)223-3384
  • Wytheville Police Department Tip Line: (276)223-3310
  • Wytheville Police Department Tip Email: wpdtips@wytheville.org

Police said tipsters may remain anonymous

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email