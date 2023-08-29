Wytheville police searching for man reported missing

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The Wytheville Police Department is searching for a man who hasn’t been seen for around a month.
According to police, 44-year-old Bradley Kegley of Wytheville was last heard from via phone around two weeks ago.
He has been entered into the State and National Missing Persons Database, authorities said.
We’re told detectives have tried to get in contact with Kegley through phone, family, work associates, and friends with no results.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police through any of the following:
- Detective Joe Kincer, Office: (276)223-3384
- Wytheville Police Department Tip Line: (276)223-3310
- Wytheville Police Department Tip Email: wpdtips@wytheville.org
Police said tipsters may remain anonymous