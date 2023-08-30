Roanoke, AIA Blue Ridge host design competition for accessible dwelling unit

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke and AIA Blue Ridge are hosting a design competition for an accessory dwelling unit in order to bring affordable housing into the community.

The ADU competition encourages designers from around the country to submit plans for ADUs that would fit in the community’s neighborhoods and address the housing needs throughout the city.

“The city of Roanoke and AIA Blue Ridge are excited to be able to work together on this and to be able to showcase what accessory dwelling units can mean for a community and give people the opportunity to build one if they desire to,” Katharine Gray, a Land Use and Urban Design Planner for the City of Roanoke and a Director on the board of AIA Blue Ridge said.

This partnership’s competition was made possibly using funding they received from AARP.

The competition runs throughout the entire month of September, and the first-place winner gets $5,000. You can submit entries to contact@aiablueridge.org.

