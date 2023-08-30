Roanoke College poll results show mixed opinions of participants

SALEM, Va. – Virginians have mixed opinions on the direction of the Commonwealth and the nation, according to a new Roanoke College poll.

702 Virginians, all adults, were interviewed between Aug. 6 and Aug. 15 as part of the poll by Roanoke College Institute for Policy and Opinion Research (IPOR), according to their website.

The survey touched on topics like public attitudes related to national political anxiety, satisfaction with democracy, and trust in governmental institutions, according to the institution, with a margin of error of 4.20%.

Poll results showed that 51 percent approve of how Governor Glenn Youngkin is handling the job, and 40 percent support President Joe Biden’s role in the White House.

“Is evidence of, or I should say further evidence of deep polarization in American politics. We see significant gaps in opinions between self-reported democrats and self-reported republicans,” said Bryan Parsons, senior political analyst for the IPOR at Roanoke College.

The poll also found that in a hypothetical matchup for the 2024 election, Biden leads Trump by about nine points.

You can see the poll’s full results here.