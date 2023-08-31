AAA expects Labor Day weekend travel to near pre-pandemic levels

ROANOKE, Va. – AAA expects more travelers on the road, reaching near pre-pandemic levels for the Labor Day weekend.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.83 and in the Commonwealth, prices are slightly lower at $3.62. You can check average gas prices across the state here.

They said anyone who is driving south for the holiday weekend, should expect some potential impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

“Great reminder if you’re heading south for your holiday, the Carolina coast, down into Georgia or Florida you need to be weather aware understand that if there is storm damage or aftereffects of Idalia they have to close the resort,” Morgan Dean AAA Virginia said.

Domestic cruise bookings over Labor Day weekend are also up 19% compared to 2022, according to AAA, while international hotel bookings for the holiday are up 82% compared to 2022, and international cruise bookings are up 44% over last year.

AAA officials are encouraging anyone who booked a flight for holiday travels to check for delays or cancellations.