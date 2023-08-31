American Red Cross talks hurricane preparedness

ROANOKE, Va. – Cleanup is underway after Hurricane Idalia, after the powerful storm pummeled through Georgia and the Carolinas after slamming Florida’s Big Bend Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane.

While there wasn’t a big impact here at home, it serves as an important reminder of what to do when disaster strikes.

Jackie Grant, executive director of the Southwest Chapter American Red Cross said there are a few items you should gather when a storm is expected.

“You want to prepare at least to have a gallon of water per person per day,” Grant said. “You want to prepare for at least two weeks, you want to have canned foods, a first aid kit, a flashlight.”

Grant also recommends listening to your local emergency officials closely if a hurricane is expected, as well as abiding by evacuation orders.