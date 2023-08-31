Bower Heating and Air wins Mill Mountain Star auction

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke is temporarily renaming the iconic Mill Mountain Star.

The civic organization partnered with the city to auction off the landmark, and this year, Bower Heating and Air claimed the prize with a $7,000 bid.

Thursday employees posed for photos, as a plaque was unveiled outside the 88-foot-tall structure.

“This is an advertising opportunity for Bower Heating and Air but more than that this money gets put to good use within the community and it shows real commitment on their part,” said Ben Spiker, President of the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke.

“It’s been in magazines, it’s been all over the word, and so such a big staple and it’s great that we can be able to sponsor that,” said Marketing Director Tyler Bower.

The fundraiser helps support programs for kids, older adults, and the environment.

This is the third year of the Star Auction.