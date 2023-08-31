Bud Light launches new Virginia Tech limited-edition packaging

Next month, Bud Light will release its limited edition college football team packaging, featuring schools like Virginia Tech and Louisiana State University.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Get ready to crack open a cold one - Bud Light is giving Hokies a chance to celebrate the approaching football season in style.

Next month, Bud Light will release its limited edition college football team packaging, featuring schools like Virginia Tech and Louisiana State University.

To add to the excitement of the football season, fans who are 21 years and older can scan a can’s QR code for a chance to win a flyover in a private jet to a game of their choice. But that’s not all, selected winners will also be given merch to cheer on their favorite team.

Virginia Tech’s home opener against Old Dominion on Saturday has already sold out, according to school officials.