COVID cases on the rise across Virginia

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Virginia, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. VDH tracks reported cases of COVID and updates its website each week on the latest numbers. There were 5,277 cases in the Commonwealth reported over the week ending Aug. 29.

Locally, the highest numbers of cases reported over the last 13 weeks are in Montgomery County, Roanoke County, Roanoke City, Bedford County, Franklin County and Henry County. Reported cases ranged from 232 to 350.

With students back to school and in the face of the uptick, VDH recommends people stay home when they’re sick, especially until 24 hours after a fever resolves and to stay up to date on their COVID doses.

The health department recommends those behind on their COVID doses talk to their doctor to decide whether to wait for the updated booster, which is expected later this month, or to beef up protection now.

To see all the reported cases in Virginia, you can see VDH’s dashboard here.