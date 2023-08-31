Dolly Barkton is working ‘9 to 5′ to steal your heart and find a forever home

While it’s true dogs are man’s best friend, there’s one waiting at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center that notably will always love you, even if your name is Jolene.

Dolly Barkton was named after the Queen of Country music.

Staff say she is a friendly gal who is just as lovable. Dolly Barkton is described as super sweet and always smiling. She also loves to accessorize. Photos of her posted by staff show her adorned with beautiful flowers. She enjoys treats, affection, and meeting new humans.

Dolly Barkton is spayed, up to date on vaccines and ready for adoption.

Noon - Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

August is one of the busiest months of the year for local animal shelters due to kitten and puppy season. Adopting a pet won’t just change the life of one animal, it also helps save another by freeing up space for another animal in need.

To see a list of available pets at Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center visit their website. The center is located at 480 Cinnabar Road in Christiansburg. You can call the shelter at 540-382-5795.

To see more adoptable animals WSLS 10 is featuring as part of the Clear the Shelters campaign, click here.