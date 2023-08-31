Meet Balto: 10 News’ Pet of the Week

With a big happy face and an even bigger personality, Balto is a one-year-old pup who is ready for a forever home. While he’s all muscle on the outside, he’s a big softie at heart. He is sweet and loving and enjoys people.
Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director at the Roanoke Valley SPCA says he’s been available for a little over a week and has a lot of energy, likes to play, and loves other dogs. She also says he would fit in well with an active family.
If you think Balto would be a great addition to your family, you can learn more about him here.