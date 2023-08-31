84º
Meet Balto: 10 News’ Pet of the Week

Balto is available for adoption at the Roanoke Valley SPCA

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

With a big happy face and an even bigger personality, Balto is a one-year-old pup who is ready for a forever home. While he’s all muscle on the outside, he’s a big softie at heart. He is sweet and loving and enjoys people.

Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director at the Roanoke Valley SPCA says he’s been available for a little over a week and has a lot of energy, likes to play, and loves other dogs. She also says he would fit in well with an active family.

If you think Balto would be a great addition to your family, you can learn more about him here.

Alyssa Rae grew up in Roanoke and graduated from Virginia Tech. An avid sports fan, she spent her first 8 years in TV as a sports anchor and reporter.

