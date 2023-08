The Fishin' Pig restaurant is coming to Daleville. (The Fishin' Pig)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Get excited, Daleville residents! A new restaurant is headed your way.

The Fishin’ Pig is set to open soon in Daleville. The restaurant also has locations in Farmville, Waynesboro, and Norfolk.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The Fishin’ Pig combines Grady’s BBQ and Short’s Famous Seafood & Chicken. According to the restaurant’s website, the menu features items from tacos, to salads, to BBQ, and more.

For more details on the opening of the new Daleville location, follow the Fishin’ Pig’s Facebook page.