23-year-old woman arrested after authorities seize drugs, over $6k in cash from Galax apartment

Sadie Taylor, 23, charged after police seized drugs and over $6k in cash from an apartment in Galax. (New River Valley Regional Jail)

GALAX, Va. – A woman is facing charges after authorities seized drugs during a search at an apartment in Galax Wednesday, according to the Galax Police Department.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Police said Galax officers responded to Glendale Apartments at Sutherland Road to assist Virginia Probation and Parole officers with locating a suspect.

Authorities said upon arrival, officers made contact with the resident, Sadie Taylor, who had previously waived her Fourth Amendment rights to search.

We’re told she was advised that the apartment would be searched and surrendered two bags of methamphetamine.

Sgt. D.D. Alley responded to assist and was advised additional drugs were located inside the apartment, according to authorities. Upon further search, we’re told officers found suspected Psilocybin mushrooms, morphine pills, a distribution amount of marijuana, and over $6,000 in currency.

Taylor was charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug

Possession with Intent to distribute a Schedule II drug

Possession with Intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of Schedule II drug

Authorities said an outstanding indictment from Grayson County Circuit Court was also served charging her with distribution of a controlled substance from an offense occurring in March.

Taylor is being held at the New River Regional Jail without bond pending arraignment in Galax General District Court.