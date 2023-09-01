Roanoke County crash leaves juvenile, man hospitalized

ROANOKE CO., Va. – A 53-year-old man and a juvenile were sent to the hospital after a car crash in Roanoke County Thursday, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

We’re told a 2015 Chevy 2500 was heading westbound on Yellow Mountain Road when the driver, Bobby Spradlin, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A juvenile was in the front passenger seat when the crash happened, authorities said. The juvenile was also not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash and charges are pending.

Authorities said the roadway was closed but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.