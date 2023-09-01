Virginia Tech gears up for season opener against ODU

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech fans are fired up ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Old Dominion.

But before you head to the game, there are a few things you need to know to have the smoothest gameday experience.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

“I think we’re gonna hit the Richter scale again and it’s going to be like an earthquake in Blacksburg,” Virginia Tech junior Kevin Painchaud said.

Hokie fans are ready to start jumping.

Virginia Tech goes up against Old Dominion on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at Lane Stadium.

It’s something Painchaud says is an experience like no other.

”Gamedays are huge. Every parking lot is full at Virginia Tech here. There’s so much going on and so many people to meet and cheer on the Hokies,” Painchaud said.

University spokesperson Mark Owczarski says Hokie spirit is what makes Virginia Tech special.

”There’s a lot of energy right now because nothing defines the Virginia Tech experience like a gameday Saturday. The first one is full of all the hope, promise, and anticipation that you could possibly have,” Owczarski said.

But with a sold-out game comes over 66,000 people headed to Blacksburg.

Owczarski says it’s important for students and fans to be mindful when tailgating.

”The best advice is to prepare and party responsibly and get to Lane early. Because that way, you can avoid lines, last minute rushes. Everyone can get there in a calm and orderly way so that we all can enjoy the game,” he said.

Fans may notice new safety features when entering the stadium this season.

Before you get to your seat, you’ll have to go through metal detectors.

”It will be able to provide more safety to a degree, and you also may find that things may speed up a little bit,” Owczarski said.

But more than anything, they’re ready to welcome all of their students and alumni back home.

”It speaks to Virginia Tech. People are connected for life. So we’re excited to welcome them back, we’re excited that our students are going to have a great football season,” Owczarski said.

There will also be a clear bag policy in place.

Kickoff for the Hokie’s season opener is set for 8 p.m.