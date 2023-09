RADFORD, Va. – Radford sports our reigning player of the year - QB Landen Clark - but this team showed a whole lot more in week one. The Bobcats took on George Wythe and took em’ out 42-7 in their season opener.

A similar, if not more powerful, scene out on the field Friday night for the Bobcats as they faced off with Giles. A powerful team with a powerful shutout - 35-0.