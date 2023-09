James River, 1-0 as it stood, hosted the Statesman with excited fans in the River territory.

With a Randolph-Henry lead, the Knights said “hold on, no problem,” and with the need for speed, it was 15-8 with only seconds left in the third quarter.

Tacking it on, and bringing it home. It was 34-16 James River.