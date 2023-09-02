79º
Roanoke Valley Mopar Club hosts annual Car Show for charity

Dwayne Murrell, WSLS

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

The Roanoke Valley Mopar Club hosted its annual car show for charity Saturday. (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley Mopar Club held its 36th annual Car Show Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.

They had food trucks and music as well as many cars on display, all to support four very good causes.

“Our main charity every year is Saint Jude Children’s Hospital, but we also support 3 local charities Ram House, Chuck’s Kids EMC, and Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center,” said Marvin Graham, Roanoke Valley Mopar Club member.

“Mopar” is a combination of the words “motor” and “parts.”

The main brands that are associated with the “Mopar” are Dodge, Chrysler, Plymouth, AMC, and Jeep.

